Saudi Islamic leader warns over 'false news'

A senior Saudi religious leader Friday warned over online "false news," bolstering Islamic scholars' concern about the internet in a kingdom where social media are widely used.



In the comments, cited by the official Saudi Press Agency, he called those who succumb to this social media phenomenon "Kharajites," after a group who resisted early Islamic rulers.



More than half of Saudi Arabia's citizens are under 25, spending much of their time on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, away from official strictures and traditions in the Muslim kingdom.

...