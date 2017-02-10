Syrian dissident says war 'over' as states cut aid to rebels

A prominent Syrian dissident said Friday he believed the country's war was effectively over, as foreign governments have cut support to rebels fighting to overthrow President Bashar Assad.



Turkey has been a major sponsor of rebel groups fighting in northern Syria under the Free Syrian Army (FSA) banner.



While U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to spell out his policy on Syria, he has previously indicated he could cut support to rebels.



Free Syrian Army rebels also said they had attacked government positions in northwest Syria on Friday.



Swathes of Syria remain out of government control, including the ISIS-controlled Deir al-Zor province, large areas of northern Syria held by a Kurdish militia, and pockets of rebel-held territory in the west.

...