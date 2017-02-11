How Trump both helps and hurts Rouhani

Donald Trump's bellicose rhetoric toward Iran now appears likely to help keep President Hassan Rouhani in office for another term, but will make it harder for the Iranian leader's team of moderates to govern. With an election due in three months and a hostile new administration in the White House, Iran's hard-liners seem to have backed off from trying to reclaim the presidency for their faction, at least for now.



Rouhani, elected in a landslide in 2013 on a pledge to reduce Iran's isolation, is the face of Tehran's deal with the Obama administration to curb Iran's nuclear program in return for the lifting of U.S. and European sanctions.



Trump and other U.S. Republicans have frequently disparaged that deal, as have hard-liners in Iran.



For now, the Iranian hard-liners appear to have concluded that they still need Rouhani in office, if only so Washington rather than Tehran will be blamed if the deal collapses, said Iran analyst Ali Vaez of the International Crisis Group.



Under Iran's theocratic governing system, the elected president is subordinate to the unelected supreme leader, 77-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a hard-liner in power since succeeding revolutionary founder Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989 .



Ordinary Iranian voters also seem inclined to keep Rouhani in power.

...