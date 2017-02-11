Syrian Arab women battle against Daesh, social stigma



They are fighting the world's most feared militants, but hundreds of Arab female fighters battling Daesh (ISIS) in Syria are also confronting the disapproval of relatives and of society.



Now I'm braving the enemy," says 21-year-old Batul, who is part of an Arab-Kurdish alliance battling to capture Daesh's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa.



She is one of more than 1,000 Arab women who have joined Kurdish male and female fighters in the Syrian Democratic Forces alliance, according to a spokeswoman.



Batul comes from the Al-Sharabieh tribe, one of the best-known of the conservative Sunni Arab tribes of northeast Syria.



Jihan Sheikh Ahmad, spokeswoman for the campaign on Raqqa, said the SDF now counts more than 1,000 Arab women in its ranks.



Since the outbreak of the conflict in March 2011, they have sided with neither rebels nor government forces, concentrating instead on developing a semiautonomous region in north and northeastern Syria, as well as fighting Daesh.

...