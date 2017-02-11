After settlement dismantled, Palestinians await return

Mariam Hamad remembers perfectly the day more than 20 years ago when her land was taken by Israelis to build the illegal settlement of Amona.



The tiny settlement, home to just 40 families, was evacuated and demolished last week amid protests and even violence from Jewish hard-liners. Israel's courts declared it was built on private Palestinian land.



The international community considers all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem illegal, with more than 600,000 setters now living on land the Jewish state occupied in 1967 .



The demolition of Amona sparked a bill passed by the Israeli Parliament this week which legalized more than 50 other illegal outposts, in a move condemned by the United Nations, the European Union and others.



Another landowner Ibrahim Yaqoub, 56, said his mother was shot and his aunt killed while approaching family land.



He has more than 3 hectares of land his children have never seen.

...