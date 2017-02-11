Hundreds of thousands rally in Iran against U.S.

Iranians Friday marked the anniversary of the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution with nationwide celebrations and mass rallies that saw people step on large U.S. flags laid out on the streets while President Hassan Rouhani called the new American administration "a problem".



At the Tehran rallies Friday, demonstrators chanted traditional slogans against the United States and Israel, and later, hundreds of thousands marched toward the city's central Azadi Square, carrying "Death to America" banners and effigies of Trump while a military police band played traditional Iranian revolutionary songs.



Rouhani addressed the crowds at Azadi Square, telling them that Iran will strongly answer any threat from its enemies.



Zarif also said that Iranians on their anniversary praised American people for rejecting Trump's executive action on the visa ban.

