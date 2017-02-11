Russia halts clash between Syrian army, rebels

Russia intervened to halt a clash between Syrian government forces and Turkey-backed Syrian rebels in northern Syria, sources on both sides said Friday, the first confrontation between them as both sides fight Daesh (ISIS) in the area.



An official in a military alliance fighting in support of the Syrian government confirmed a clash had taken place.



Two rebel officials accused the government forces of provoking the incident.



Both rebel officials said an armored vehicle had been captured from the government forces.



In an interview released Friday, Syrian President Bashar Assad said that the United States is welcome to join the battle against "terrorists" in Syria – as long as it is in cooperation with his government and respects the country's sovereignty.



Assad also told Yahoo News that his country would welcome U.S. "participation" in the fight against terrorism but it has to be in cooperation with the Syrian government.

...