US blocks appointment of former Palestinian PM as UN envoy to Libya

The United States Friday blocked the appointment of former Palestinian prime minister Salam Fayyad to be the new U.N. envoy to Libya.



The U.N. chief had given the council until late Friday to consider the choice, and the United States came forward to raise objections.



U.S. President Donald Trump and Haley have criticized the United Nations for adopting a resolution in December that demanded an end to Israeli settlement building.



The council will discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict Wednesday, the same day that Trump is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

