South Sudan general quits, cites army abuses and ethnic bias

A South Sudanese general has resigned, citing abuses by the security forces against civilians and what he called increasing ethnic favoritism in the military, according to a letter seen by Reuters Saturday.



Swaka, widely known as Cirillo, is respected by the international community and Western governments would see his resignation and the charges he has leveled as an indictment of the government, one security expert in Nairobi said.



South Sudan has been riven by conflict since 2013, two years after seceding from North Sudan. Fighting broke out a few months after Kiir, from the Dinka tribe, sacked Machar, a Nuer.



U.N. officials and Western governments have accused both sides in the conflict of abuses.

...