Fears of escalation after militias enter Libya's Tripoli

A group of Libyan militias entered the capital Tripoli this week and said they were creating a "Libyan National Guard", to the alarm of the country's unity government and Washington.



It did not say whether or not it would support Libya's U.N.-backed Government of National Accord, which has struggled to assert its authority across Libya or even control the capital.



Misrata's well-armed militias, which control much of western Libya, led the fight but say the GNA stopped supporting them after Sirte fell.



