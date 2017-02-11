Turkish court formally arrests Istanbul New Year attacker: report

A Turkish court on Saturday ordered the formal arrest of an Uzbek man suspected of killing 39 people on New Year's night at an Istanbul nightclub, local news agency reported.



In a massive operation in January, Turkish authorities detained Abdulgadir Masharipov, 34, who spent 17 days on the run following the attack, claimed by ISIS extremists.



The attack, just 75 minutes into 2017, shook Turkey which had already been hit by a series of attacks in 2016 blamed on extremists and Kurdish militants that has left hundreds dead.

...