Six 'terror' recruiters held: Tunisian ministry

Tunisian security forces have broken up a six-member "terrorist cell" who had been recruiting people to fight with extremist groups abroad, the interior ministry said on Saturday.



The suspects, aged between 19 and 51, admitted being in contact with ISIS extremists in neighboring Libya and recruiting Tunisians to fight in Syria, it said.



According to the United Nations, more than 5,500 Tunisians, mostly aged between 18 and 35, have joined extremist organisations in conflict-riddled Syria, Iraq, Libya, Yemen and Mali.

