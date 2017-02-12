Policeman killed during anti-government protests in Baghdad

An Iraqi policeman was killed during anti-government protests in the Iraqi on Saturday, according to police and hospital officials who said seven other policemen were injured along with dozens of protesters.



Demonstrators loyal to influential Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr gathered in Baghdad demanding that the commission overseeing the local elections schedule this year be overhauled.



Al-Sadr has been a vocal critic of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, and last year protests that included many of his followers breached the highly fortified Green Zone twice.

