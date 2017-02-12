CIA director gives medal to top Saudi royal

The heir to Saudi Arabia's throne has been awarded a medal by the new director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, who honored his counterterrorism work.



Mike Pompeo, making his first overseas tour since being confirmed as spy agency chief in late January, made the presentation to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef at a weekend ceremony, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.



Pompeo and Prince Mohammed also held talks on security issues, SPA said.



It was the latest Saudi reaffirmation of ties between the absolute Islamic monarchy and Washington since President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20 .

...