Syria opposition picks delegation for new peace talks

Syria's opposition Sunday announced its 21-member delegation, including 10 rebel representatives, for a new round of U.N.-sponsored peace talks in Geneva scheduled for Feb. 20 .



The delegation will be headed by Nasr al-Hariri, a member of the National Coalition, replacing Assad al-Zoabi, who led the opposition at several previous rounds of talks in Geneva last year.



The umbrella High Negotiations Committee (HNC) opposition group said the delegation to the talks would for the first time include representatives from two additional opposition groupings, known informally as the Moscow group and the Cairo group.



But representatives from both groups denied they were included in the delegation.

