Libya unity govt slams creation of rival 'national guard'

Libya's U.N.-backed unity government Sunday slammed the creation by armed groups of a national guard rival to its own presidential guard in the capital Tripoli.



On Thursday, armed groups mostly from the western city of Misrata, announced the creation of the "Libyan National Guard" to continue the fight against ISIS, as well as to secure state institutions and diplomatic missions.



Misrata's militias, which control much of western Libya, led the battle to retake the former ISIS bastion but say the GNA stopped backing them after Sirte fell in December.

...