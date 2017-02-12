Somaliland agrees to UAE military base in northern port

Somalia's breakaway northern territory of Somaliland has said the United Arab Emirates can establish a military base in its territory.



The Emirati government in January submitted a formal application seeking permission from the Somaliland government to open a military base in the port town of Berbera.



The UAE government is planning to establish a naval base with warships that would be used to attack Shia Houthi fighters fighting the government in Yemen, according to a Somaliland official who insisted on anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the press.

...