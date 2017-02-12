Tension mounts in Baghdad after clashes

Tension between Iraq's Shiite leaders mounted Sunday as the toll from protests in central Baghdad on Saturday increased to six killed, five demonstrators loyal to the fiery cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and one policeman.



At least 174 other protesters were injured in clashes that pitted police and Sadr's followers who had gathered to demand an overhaul of a commission that supervises elections, ahead of a provincial poll due in September.



Sadr says the electoral commission is favorable to his Shiite rival, former prime minister Nuri al-Maliki, a politician close to Iran whom he accuses of corruption.



Sadr insists his followers were peaceful.



Sadr's followers held several demonstrations last year to press for anti-corruption reforms and stormed the Green Zone after violent clashes with security forces.

