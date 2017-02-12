Syrian opposition picks delegation to Geneva talks

Syria's main opposition body on Sunday approved a new delegation to take part in Geneva peace talks later this month, which include Russian-backed blocs that have been critical of the armed insurgency against President Bashar al-Assad.



The High Negotiation Committee, (HNC) the main umbrella group, said in a statement after two-days of meetings in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, that the new 21-member negotiating team included members of two dissident alliances with which it has previously been at odds.



The HNC also said foreign powers had no right to present a vision of Syria's future political system without the consent of Syrians.



The HNC represented the opposition in Geneva talks last year.

...