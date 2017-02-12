Heartbroken UN chief seeks Yemen talks 'resurrection'

A heartbroken United Nations chief on Sunday called for the "resurrection" of peace talks between Yemen's warring sides to end the suffering of civilians.



Thousands of people have died in Yemen and millions are struggling to feed themselves almost two years after a Saudi-led coalition intervened to support Yemen's government and halt an advance by rebels.



Seven ceasefires brokered between government and rebel forces by the United Nations have failed, while UN-backed peace talks have repeatedly broken down.



UN peace envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed also attended the press briefing as he continues to push a peace plan that would restore a ceasefire and lead to a political transition in the country.



A Saudi-led coalition of several Arab states began air strikes over Yemen in March 2015 to support the internationally recognised government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi against the Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

