Erdogan says Turkish army close to taking IS-held town

Turkish troops backed by Syrian rebel fighters have entered the centre of the Islamic State group bastion of Al-Bab and will soon capture it, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday.



Al-Bab has been a key target for both Operation Euphrates Shield, but also Syrian government forces, and Ankara now finds itself effectively jointly besieging the town with President Bashar al-Assad's forces despite opposing his government.



On Sunday, the leading components of the political opposition announced a 21-member delegation, with a new delegation head and chief negotiator.



The delegation includes 10 rebel representatives, and will be headed by Nasr al-Hariri, a member of the National Coalition, a leading opposition body.



It said it included for the first time representatives from two additional opposition groupings, known informally as the Moscow group and the Cairo group.



However, representatives from both groups denied they were part of the delegation.



The Observatory said at least 15 opposition fighters, including two Fateh al-Sham suicide bombers, were killed in the operation during which at least six members of the regime forces and allied fighters also died.

...