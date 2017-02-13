Inter-Shiite tension mounts in Baghdad

Tension between Iraq's Shiite leaders mounted Sunday as the toll from protests in central Baghdad Saturday increased to six killed, five demonstrators loyal to the fiery preacher Muqtada al-Sadr and one policeman. At least 174 other protesters were injured in clashes that pitted police against Sadr's followers who had gathered to demand an overhaul of a commission that supervises elections, ahead of a provincial poll due in September.



Sadr's military wing, the Peace Brigades, denied in a statement firing the rockets, reacting to the military spokesman who said they seemed to have been fired from Baladiyat, a district where the preacher has many followers.



Sadr's followers held several demonstrations last year to press for anti-corruption reforms, and stormed the Green Zone after violent clashes with security forces.

...