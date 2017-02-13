Helicopter bombs vehicle in Aden power struggle

An Apache helicopter from an Arab military coalition wounded three Yemeni soldiers when it fired a missile at a military vehicle outside Aden International Airport Sunday, Yemeni security officials said.



It was the first time its allies, the coalition of mostly Gulf Arab states, had intervened militarily in power struggles within the Yemeni armed forces.



The Arab coalition has launched thousands of airstrikes against the government's foes, the Iran-allied Houthis, in a campaign to restore President Abed Rabbou Mansour Hadi to power.



In a joint news conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir in Riyadh, Guterres appealed to the combatants in Yemen's almost 2-year-old war not to exploit the delivery of humanitarian aid, adding any such action was to be condemned.



Guterres called for the "resurrection" of peace talks between Yemen's warring sides to end the suffering of civilians.



At least 115 civilians and soldiers have been killed in southern Saudi Arabia since the Arab coalition launched airstrikes in Yemen in March 2015 .

