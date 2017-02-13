Israel hails U.S. veto of Salaam Fayyad as Libya envoy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Sunday hailed the U.S. veto of a Palestinian to be named U.N. envoy to Libya, saying the world body failed to give equal consideration to Israelis.



According to Israeli media reports, the Jewish state could accept the appointment of Fayyad, a former Palestinian premier, if Tzipi Livni, a former foreign minister of Israel, were offered the post of a U.N. deputy secretary of state.



U.N. chief Antonio Guterres Saturday defended his choice of Fayyad to be the U.N. peace envoy to Libya, a day after the United States blocked the appointment.



Haley said the United States doesn't currently recognize a Palestinian state "or support the signal" Fayyad's appointment would send within the United Nations.

