Al-Bab capture imminent, Erdogan says

Turkish troops backed by Syrian rebel fighters have entered the center of the Daesh (ISIS) bastion of Al-Bab and will soon capture it, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday. The town in Syria's Aleppo province is the last stronghold of the militant group in the region, and has also been the target of an assault by Syrian government forces.



The Syrian opposition meanwhile announced the formation of a delegation to attend a new round of U.N.-sponsored peace talks in Geneva on Feb. 20 .



Al-Bab has been a key target for both Operation Euphrates Shield and also Syrian government forces, and Ankara now finds itself effectively jointly besieging the town with President Bashar Assad's forces despite opposing his government. Syria's army has advanced toward Al-Bab from the south, and last Monday severed the last road leading into the town, completing its encirclement.



The leading components of the political opposition announced Sunday a 21-member delegation, with a new delegation head and chief negotiator. The delegation includes 10 rebel representatives, and will be headed by Nasr al-Hariri, a member of the National Coalition, a leading opposition body.

