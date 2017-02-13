Israel endorses bill to mute mosques: Justice Ministry

Israeli ministers Sunday endorsed a contentious draft bill, which Muslims say is meant to silence the traditional call to prayer, information released by the Justice Ministry showed.



Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has spoken against the bill, which has sparked outrage around the Arab and wider Muslim world, saying that he believes existing noise pollution regulations provide a solution.



The bill's sponsor, Motti Yogev, also of the Jewish Home, says the legislation is necessary to avoid daily disturbance to the lives of hundreds of thousands of non-Muslim Israelis.

