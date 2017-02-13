Netanyahu to test Trump policy at Washington talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who warmly welcomed Donald Trump's election as U.S. president, will visit the White House Wednesday to test his supportive campaign pledges against emerging policy.



Since taking office, Trump has edged away from unqualified backing for Netanyahu's drive for more Jewish settlement in territory the Palestinians claim for a state, and also from a pledge to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.



The prospect of a Trump rethink challenges the hopes of the settler lobby, a driving force in Netanyahu's right-wing coalition government, and others on the Israeli right who want to see at least partial annexation of the West Bank.



Netanyahu has announced more than 5,000 settlement homes since Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration, as well as the first new settlement for more than 20 years.



Oren said Netanyahu should not discard the two-state option, which envisions a Palestinian state alongside Israel.



Netanyahu will expect to find a friendly ear on the subject of Israel's arch-foe Iran.

...