UN chief 'deeply regrets' US blocking his Libya envoy pick

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during a joint press conference held with Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Adel al-Jubeir (unseen), in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Feb. 12, 2017. / AFP / FAYEZ NURELDINE
Israel hails U.S. veto of Salaam Fayyad as Libya envoy
UN chief defends choice of Palestinian as Libya envoy
Libya talks on new unity government gather pace: UN
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Israel hails U.S. veto of Salaam Fayyad as Libya envoy
UN chief defends choice of Palestinian as Libya envoy
Libya talks on new unity government gather pace: UN
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE