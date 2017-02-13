UN defers report on companies with Israeli settlement ties

A U.N. report on establishing a database of companies with business ties to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank has been delayed, the U.N. Human Rights Council said on Monday.



The council's president, El Salvadoran ambassador Joaquin Alexander Maza Martelli, said on Monday that Hussein had written to him recommending the report be deferred and saying it should now be submitted "as soon as possible, but no later than the end of December 2017 ".



Netanyahu said Sunday he would present "responsible policies" in talks this week with Trump, signalling to the Israeli far-right to curb its territorial demands in the West Bank, which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

...