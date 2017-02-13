Amnesty accuses Tunisia security forces of abuses in war with militants

Tunisian security forces are using methods in their war against Islamist militants that are associated with overthrown leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, including torture, arbitrary arrests and detentions, Amnesty International said Monday.



Tunisia says it recognizes that some of what Amnesty has charged exists, but says it only individual cases and that there is no systematic abuse or policy of torture by state forces.



A Truth and Dignity Commission intended to help cement Tunisia's young democracy has begun investigating police abuses and cases of torture and arbitrary arrests during decades of authoritarian rule before the 2011 revolt.

