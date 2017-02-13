Turkey's Erdogan in Saudi on Gulf tour

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived for talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday to further strengthen ties as part of a Gulf tour.



Since Saudi King Salman ascended the throne in 2015, Riyadh and Ankara have repaired ties strained over the 2013 ousting of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood president Mohamed Morsi, a Turkish ally.



Saudi Arabia has been one of the main supporters of Egypt's current President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who as army chief overthrew Morsi.



In April last year Salman visited Erdogan, who awarded him a rare honor, the Order of State.



The positions of Saudi Arabia and Turkey are "absolutely identical" on Syria, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said last week in Ankara.



From Riyadh, Erdogan on Tuesday will journey to Qatar, with which Turkey has maintained strong ties for years.

...