Baghdad’s bloody protests mark resumption of Shiite power struggle

Bloody protests in Baghdad over the weekend by followers of influential preacher Moqtada al-Sadr signal the resumption of a power struggle between Iraq's Shiite leaders which had been put on hold to focus on the war against Daesh (ISIS).



A return to power for Maliki would bolster Iranian influence in Baghdad, giving Tehran leverage in any conflict with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, which put new sanctions on the Islamic Republic following its missile test last month.



Maliki's eight-year rule ended in 2014, when the Iraqi army collapsed in the face of a Daesh offensive, forcing him to hand over power to current Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.



Abadi, a moderate Shiite politician, was better able to work with the Americans who helped rebuild the army and provided critical air and ground support to troops battling the Sunni militants after they seized a third of Iraq in 2014 .



Abadi has overseen the two-year fightback, but lacks a political power base to match Sadr or Maliki.



Iran has trained and armed Shiite militias collectively known as Popular Mobilization forces to counter Daesh.

...