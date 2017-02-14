Angry Merkel cancels Israel summit: report

German Chancellor Angela Merkel canceled an upcoming summit with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu due to anger over Israel's expropriation of private Palestinian lands and its approval of 6,000 settler housing units, Haaretz reported Monday. According to the Israeli daily, Merkel was incensed by the Jewish state's land grab last week, when Israel's Parliament passed a law denying Palestinians ownership of land upon which illegal settlements and outposts have been built.



Days after the law was passed the German Foreign Ministry published a public statement doubting Israel's commitment to the two-state solution.

...