Amnesty accuses Tunisian security forces of abuses

Tunisian security forces are using methods in their war against Islamist militants that are associated with overthrown leader Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, including torture, arbitrary arrests and detentions, Amnesty International said Monday.



Tunisia says it recognizes that some of what Amnesty has charged exists, but says it only mentions individual cases and there is no systematic abuse or policy of torture by state forces.



With Tunisian authorities fearing new attacks, security forces arrested about 2,000 suspects since 2015 in anti-terrorism sweeps, put dozens under house arrest and prevented more than 5,000 from traveling abroad to join militant groups such Daesh (ISIS) in Libya and Syria.

