U.N. defers report on firms with Israeli settlement ties

A U.N. report on establishing a database of companies with business ties to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank has been delayed, the U.N. Human Rights Council said Monday.



The issue is sensitive because companies appearing in such a database could be targeted for boycotts or divestment aimed at stepping up pressure on Israel over its West Bank settlements, which most countries and the United Nations view as illegal.



Israel assailed the council last March for launching the initiative at the request of countries led by Pakistan, calling the database a "blacklist" and accusing the 47-member state forum of behaving "obsessively" against Israel.

...