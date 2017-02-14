Netanyahu non-committal on Palestinian statehood

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sidestepped a question on whether he still supports the creation of a Palestinian state as he left for the United States Monday on his first visit since President Donald Trump took office. Netanyahu has never publicly abandoned his conditional backing for Palestinian statehood, which he first stated in 2009, but Palestinians say that commitment has been rendered worthless by Israeli settlement building on occupied land.



The forum convened Sunday ahead of Wednesday's White House meeting between Netanyahu and Trump.



On the Tel Aviv airport tarmac, Netanyahu was asked if he still stood behind the so-called two-state solution.



Last month, Israel's Haaretz newspaper said Netanyahu, in a closed-door meeting with Likud ministers, coined a new term "Palestinian state-minus" to describe a limited Palestinian sovereignty in the territory.

...