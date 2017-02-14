Daesh leaders targeted in strike, Baghdadi fate unclear

The Iraqi air force carried out a strike on a house where Daesh (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was thought to be meeting other commanders, the Iraqi military said Monday, without making clear whether he had been hit.



Popular Mobilization forces have been deployed in desert areas west of Mosul since federal forces launched a massive operation to retake the city from Daesh on Oct. 17 .



"This was an attempt by Daesh to open a breach, flee to the Syria border and exfiltrate some leaders and fighters," Assadi said.



He added that Popular Mobilization forces received support from army aviation helicopters when Daesh attacked them.

...