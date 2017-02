Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013 .



Kuwait's foreign minister paid a rare visit to Tehran late in January to deliver a message to Rouhani on a "basis of dialogue" between Gulf Arab states and arch-rival Iran.



Rouhani said in January that at least 10 countries including Kuwait have offered to mediate in the escalating feud between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

...