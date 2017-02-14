Tunisia PM rejects German criticism on migrant returns

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to press Tunisia's Prime Minister Youssef Chahed to speed up the return of rejected asylum seekers when he visits Berlin Tuesday.



After the attack which claimed 12 lives, it emerged that Amri's asylum application had been rejected half a year earlier, but that he could not be expelled because of Tunisian bureaucratic delays.



Germany has taken in over one million migrants and refugees since 2015, an influx that has heaped pressure on Merkel as she faces the rise of the anti-immigration AfD party ahead of September elections.



Last year the success rates for asylum requests was 3.5 percent for Moroccans, 2.7 percent for Algerians and just 0.8 percent for Tunisians.



Since the 2011 Tunisian revolution that sparked the Arab Spring, jihadist attacks have killed some 20 civilians, 59 foreign tourists and over 100 soldiers and police.

...