UN warns of 'looming catastrophe' in 4 besieged Syria towns

The top U.N. official in Damascus has warned of a "looming humanitarian catastrophe" in four besieged towns in Syria, calling for immediate access to deliver aid to some 60,000 residents.



The U.N.'s last humanitarian access to the four towns was in November, the statement said, without directing blame for the lack of access at one side or the other.



Earlier this month, the U.N. said it had been able to deliver aid to just 40,000 people in besieged and hard-to-reach areas in January, despite requesting access to more than 900,000 people.

