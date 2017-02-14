UN prods Iraq on electoral reform

Iraq's parliament should implement the electoral reform called for by protesters, the U.N.'s top envoy said Tuesday, days after a demonstration pressing those demands turned violent.



Seven people -- two policemen and five protesters -- were killed Saturday when part of the crowd tried to march on the electoral commission, which sits in Baghdad's Green Zone.



The United Nations secretary general's representative in Iraq, Jan Kubis, warned against any threats to the electoral commission's members but called for swift electoral change.

