7 Saudis killed in recent Yemen border fighting: media

At least seven Saudi soldiers have died on the southern border since late last week, according to an unusual series of official reports released as the country fights Yemeni rebels.



An earlier AFP tally of reports by the Saudi interior ministry and civil defense department found that at least 115 civilians and soldiers had been killed on the southern border since coalition operations began.



The Saudi interior ministry regularly gives details of casualties among its border guard troops but other military services normally do not.



On Sunday and Monday, SPA reported that funeral prayers and condolences were held for five other soldiers, including a major, killed on duty in the south.

