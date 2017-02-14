S. Sudan army says general who quit was 'deeply' corrupt

South Sudan's army said Tuesday a general who quit after accusing President Salva Kiir and his tribe of "ethnic cleansing" was corrupt and had fled to evade arrest.



Lieutenant-General Thomas Cirillo Swaka, then deputy chief of general staff for logistics, resigned last week accusing Kiir, aides and other army officers of violating a 2015 peace deal.



South Sudan gained independence in 2011 but plunged into war in December 2013, pitting the Dinkas of President Kiir against a former vice-president and his Nuer tribe supporters.



However in its statement hitting back at Cirillo, whose whereabouts are unknown, the army said he had fled because of the corruption probe.

...