Trump yet to call UN atomic chief on Iran deal

Trump has signaled he wants to take a harder line on Iran than his predecessor Barack Obama, for whom the deal reached between Iran and world powers was a major foreign policy achievement.



Trump included Iran in his travel ban affecting seven Muslim-majority countries. During his campaign, Trump said he wanted to renegotiate the Iran deal, without elaborating.



The nuclear deal allows Iran to conduct peaceful atomic research.



Iran insists it has never sought nuclear arms.



Amano said the deal has held up despite a "number of events," like Iran slightly exceeding its heavy water allotment.

