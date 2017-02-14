Turkey's main opposition won't challenge presidential referendum in court, party head says

Turkey's main opposition will not mount a legal challenge against a bill to change the constitution and usher in a stronger presidency, its leader said Tuesday, clearing the way for a referendum on April 16 .



The secular Republican People's Party (CHP) had been widely expected to challenge the bill in Turkey's constitutional court. Opposition politicians fear it would hand too much power to President Tayyip Erdogan. But CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu Tuesday said the issue should be settled by voters.

