Turkey targets Erdogan critics in Austria via informer network: lawmaker

An Austrian opposition lawmaker accused Turkey Tuesday of operating an informer network via its embassy in Vienna that he said targets critics of President Tayyip Erdogan, promotes his policies and receives payments from Ankara.



Peter Pilz, from the Austrian Greens, said he had sent documents to the police detailing the activities of the ATIB, an umbrella organisation headed by the religion attache at Turkey's embassy that oversees dozens of mosques in Austria.



ATIB also monitors Turkish Kurds, Turkish opposition politicians and journalists in Austria, Pilz said.



A spokesman for Austria's foreign ministry said the Turkish embassy had informed it last week that its religion attache, Fatih Mehmet Karadas, would end his activities in Vienna "soon", without giving a reason.

...