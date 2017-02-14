Saudi royals host Erdogan ahead of Syria talks

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Saudi Arabia's top leadership Tuesday during a visit to further strengthen ties as part of a Gulf tour ahead of Syria peace talks.



King Salman hosted a luncheon banquet for Erdogan, who arrived in Riyadh late Monday, the official Saudi Press Agency said.



It gave no details of their discussions, but said Erdogan also met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, the interior minister, and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is defence minister.



As Erdogan held talks in Riyadh, his Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told his ruling Justice and Development Party lawmakers in Ankara that Al-Bab in northern Syria was "largely" under the control of Turkish-backed Syrian rebels after months of clashes with extremists.

...