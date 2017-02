Persepolis supporters cheer on their team during the derby football match between Esteghlal and Persepolis at the Azadi stadium in Tehran on February 12, 2017. The country's two biggest clubs, both based in the Iranian capital, played to a crowd of 76,000 at the Azadi Stadium leaving the Persopolis fans defeated after Esteghlal won the match 3-2. / AFP / ATTA KENARE