Thousands pay homage to victims of Baghdad protest

Thousands of Iraqis, mostly supporters of prominent cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, gathered in Baghdad Tuesday to pay their respects to seven people killed last week during a protest for electoral reform.



On Feb. 11, thousands of Sadr supporters and other Iraqis staged a demonstration demanding the country's election commissioners be replaced and the electoral law overhauled.



The protest turned violent when some demonstrators tried to force their way through a security cordon to head to the seat of the electoral commission in the heavily fortified Green Zone.



The wave of anti-corruption protests Sadr's movement led last year was halted when Iraqi forces launched an offensive to retake Mosul from ISIS in their largest military operation in years.

...