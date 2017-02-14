'Choose life, not death' reform center tells Iraqi teenage militants

Wearing funky beads, Laith Abbas comes across as just another Iraqi teenager trying to look cool, until he describes how he clutched an AK-47 assault rifle at checkpoints along with other ISIS militants who terrorized Mosul.



Abbas is one of 54 teenagers Kurdish authorities are trying to de-radicalize at a reform center in the northern city of Dohuk for youths and women suspected of aiding ISIS.



Reuters was given exclusive access to the facility and allowed to speak with Abbas, another 17-year-old boy and two adult women, all in the presence of interrogators.



All four prisoners denied that they willfully supported the fighters, and said ISIS had put pressure on them to cooperate.



Many Mosul residents acknowledge having backed ISIS when militants seized control of Iraq's main northern city in 2014 .



Bishra Abdullah, a 40-year-old woman also undergoing de-radicalization at the Dohuk center, said ISIS fighters had come to the family home, taken her 14-year-old daughter and married her off to a militant for two months.

...